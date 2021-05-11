The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The Kroger has increased its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Kroger to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

KR stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

