The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Down 9.6%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 21,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,525,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several research firms have commented on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

