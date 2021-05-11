The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 58,470 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,449,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workday were worth $608,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Workday by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $237.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,732. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.24 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

