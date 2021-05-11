The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have underperformed the industry so far in the year. The company has long been struggling with declining print readership and advertising revenues. Readers’ inclination toward digital content has made the newspaper industry’s print-advertising model increasingly redundant. During first-quarter 2021, total advertising revenues slid 8.5%, while print advertising revenues fell 32%. Nonetheless, digital advertising revenues were impressive on higher direct-sold advertising, including traditional display and podcasts. Management projects digital advertising revenues for the second quarter to increase about 70-75%. The company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet appear encouraging.”

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.