The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 514,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,806. The company has a market cap of $336.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

