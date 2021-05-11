The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,293,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.22.
In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
About The RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.