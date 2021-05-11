The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,293,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.