The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $837,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

