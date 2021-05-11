The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRIG opened at GBX 128.12 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84). The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.15.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.48 ($13,044.79).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

