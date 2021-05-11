The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,002. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

