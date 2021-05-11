The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Down 5.8%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.37. Approximately 7,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

In other The St. Joe news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $10,253,196.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,423,000 after acquiring an additional 199,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 50.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $2,366,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

