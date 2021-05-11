The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 56,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

