The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$53.19 and a 12 month high of C$86.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

