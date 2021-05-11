The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $620.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $880.00. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.65.

Shares of TTD opened at $489.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.67, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $692.32 and a 200-day moving average of $771.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

