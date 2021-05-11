The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.10 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

