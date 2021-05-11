Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $856,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $462.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.04 and its 200 day moving average is $475.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

