TheStreet Downgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

