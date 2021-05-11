Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,769,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,150,308.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 859,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,326. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

