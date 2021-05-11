Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.22 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 388,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,487. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

