THORChain Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $17.95 or 0.00031816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $4.31 billion and $153.73 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.60 or 0.00667457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00066960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00251454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.57 or 0.01172522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.00771640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,525.15 or 1.00180760 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,904,355 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

