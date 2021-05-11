Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of ET opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

