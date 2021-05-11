Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 186 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in General Mills by 531.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.