ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

