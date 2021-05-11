ThreeFold Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $13,419.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $414.04 or 0.00739915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00067126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00247968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $669.17 or 0.01195856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.88 or 0.00739640 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.