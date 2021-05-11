Thrive Token (THRT) Price Reaches $0.0023

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $235,959.46 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00084998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00836029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00107802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

