Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

In other news, Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $106,393.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,903 shares of company stock worth $693,221. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

