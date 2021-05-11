Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.
