Titan Machinery Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,776 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the typical daily volume of 295 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

