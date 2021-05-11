TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

