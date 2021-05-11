TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPIC. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. 9,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

