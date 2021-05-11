Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,457 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,193% compared to the average volume of 190 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 162,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

