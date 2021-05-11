Traders Purchase Large Volume of Seagate Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 57,668 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,057% compared to the average volume of 4,984 call options.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

