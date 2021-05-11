TransAlta Renewables (RNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.80. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$13.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.78.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

