Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.