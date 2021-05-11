Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $39,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 110,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229,432. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

