Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $65.22 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

WFC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. 306,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,241,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

