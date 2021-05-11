Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,970 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

LOW traded down $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,272. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

