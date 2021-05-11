Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Shares of TREX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. 991,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,802. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.97.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

