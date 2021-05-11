Trex (NYSE:TREX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.97.

TREX traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,802. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

