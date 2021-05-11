Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.34.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $7,460,000.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

