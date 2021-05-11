Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $303,775.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00083255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00059626 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00106900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.54 or 0.00785618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

