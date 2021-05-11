Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

