Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

