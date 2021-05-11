Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TROX opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Tronox by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 235,017 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

