Truadvice LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $75.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.