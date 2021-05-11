Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 7,046 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

