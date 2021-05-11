Truadvice LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

