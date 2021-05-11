TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.
Several research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TRUE opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
