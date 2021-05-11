TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

TRUE opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

