Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.
NYSE TFC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
