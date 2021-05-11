Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

