Truist Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $60.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by Truist from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $52.30 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

