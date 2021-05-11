Truist Raises Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $80.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,302 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

