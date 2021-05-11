Truist Securiti Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 503.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 121,401 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

